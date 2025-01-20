Bills vs. Chiefs AFC championship game point spread revealed
Game is slated for 6:30 p.m Sunday on CBS.
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills will play for an AFC title 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-25 win over Baltimore.
The game will be shown on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.
BetMGM has installed the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite over Buffalo.
The Bills will end the 2024 NFL season with a 10-0 record at home.
This marks the Bills first trip to the AFC Championship game since 2020 and the fourth time in the last five seasons Buffalo and Kansas City will meet in the playoffs.
Buffalo defeated Kansas City 30-21 earlier this season at Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Published |Modified