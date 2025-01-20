Bills Central

Bills vs. Chiefs AFC championship game point spread revealed

Game is slated for 6:30 p.m Sunday on CBS.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass as Kansas City's Chris Jones heads for him during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass as Kansas City's Chris Jones heads for him during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will play for an AFC title 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-25 win over Baltimore.

The game will be shown on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.

BetMGM has installed the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite over Buffalo.

The Bills will end the 2024 NFL season with a 10-0 record at home.

This marks the Bills first trip to the AFC Championship game since 2020 and the fourth time in the last five seasons Buffalo and Kansas City will meet in the playoffs.

Buffalo defeated Kansas City 30-21 earlier this season at Highmark Stadium.

