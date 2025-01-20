Studs and duds in Bills' home win over Ravens in divisional round game
Buffalo returns to the AFC Title game. The Bills took care of the Ravens on Sunday, 27-25, and they will travel to Kansas City next week after picking up the win in the snowy, cold weather.
The Bills' offense was outgained by Baltimore 416 yards to 273, but the three takeaways by Buffalo -- and a dropped 2-point conversion -- made the difference. There were plenty of players who stepped up in the biggest game for the Bills, giving them an advantage against the Ravens.
Here's a look at the studs and duds in the Bills' win over the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
Was there any doubt that the potential NFL MVP would not be included on this list as a stud? Allen only threw for 127 yards and rushed for another 21 yards, but when the Bills needed Allen the most, he stepped up with big throws and scored twice on short runs as this could be seen as a legacy game.
Dud: WR Amari Cooper
Outside of Khalil Shakir, none of the Bills receivers really impacted the game. Cooper had a lackluster play in the biggest playoff game of his career. Cooper only had one target and did not produce a reception in the win. While this game was all about the running game, Cooper's absence from the passing game can't be something Buffalo hopes to happen in the AFC title game.
Stud: S Damar Hamlin
It was a rough beginning for Hamlin, who allowed two big pass plays by the Ravens in the first half. However, Hamlin's overall performance would come together, as he led the team with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and one sack in the win. The impressive growth of Hamlin, who recovered from his scary injury against the Bengals two years ago and is now where he is, has helped the secondary play well.
Dud: WR Keon Coleman
Here's another example of a wide receiver who emerged onto the scene this season and did not have a productive game. Keon Coleman caught his only target for five yards but struggled to get open throughout the contest. Going up against the Chiefs in one week, Coleman will need to figure out how to get open and be the red zone threat Allen needs.
