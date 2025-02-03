NFL insider emphatic Bills should pursue Browns' Myles Garrett in a trade
Myles Garrett being traded would be the next in a mix of recent deals in the sports world involving superstar athletes. But could you imagine if the Buffalo Bills were able to land him?
The NFL world was sent into a tizzy Monday as NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted a note from the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year that he requested a trade from the Browns. There is no indication that Cleveland wants to make this move, but it opens the door as to what destinations the former No. 1 overall pick could land in for the 2025 season.
For some analysts, like former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, the Bills make all the sense in the world to be the team that lands Garrett.
And how can you blame him? One of Buffalo’s biggest issues when battling the likes of Kansas City in the playoffs has been the play of its defense. The Bills are also coming off a 2024 season where they ranked 18th in the NFL in sacks (39).
Bringing Garrett to Buffalo would bring one of the best pass rushers the league has seen in recent memory. Aside from his rookie year, Garrett has produced 10 or more sacks each year of his career, including 14 in 2024. He also joined the 100-sack club this past season, as he now ranks eighth among active players in career sacks.
There is already a lot of chatter and memes going around as to why the Bills should make the move. One factor, of course, will be Garrett’s current contract as he’s signed to play in Cleveland through the 2026 season. Buffalo would need to restructure some current deals on its team to make it work, or even cut ties with players like Von Miller, to alleviate a cap hit that is roughly $20 million per year for Garrett.
Adding Garrett could be a seismic move for the Bills — one that could potentially get them over the hump of the Chiefs in the postseason.