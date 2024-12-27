Former Bills quarterback makes argument for Amazon Prime playoff coverage in Buffalo
One of the Buffalo Bills’ fan favorites want to see the Bills in person for the first round of the playoffs.
After Thursday night’s 6-3 Seattle Seahawks win over the Chicago Bears, Amazon Prime commentator and former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a direct message to the commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell on where he wants his network to cover the first round of the playoffs.
"Roger, I played in the NFL for 17 years. You know how many times I went to the playoffs, Roger? None. Zero. Send me home to Buffalo. Send me to Buffalo to watch them beat up on the Broncos, Roger, I beg of you."
While the Bills were never anything special with Fitzpatrick, the “Fitz Magic” all began with his time in Buffalo as the starter for four seasons. He had three straight seasons with over 3,000 yards and at least 23 touchdowns with the Bills.
After the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the best the Bills can finish is second in the playoff seedings. Buffalo is currently slated to play the Denver Broncos who are the seventh seed but have not clinched a playoff spot.
The Bills wouldn’t mind Fitzpatrick and the Amazon Prime crew covering their home playoff game as Buffalo has had good luck on Thursday night. Since Amazon started broadcasting Thursday night games in 2022, the Bills are 3-0 as they blew out the Miami Dolphins 31-10 in Week 2 earlier in the season.
Sunday provides the Bills’ opportunity to not only increase Josh Allen’s chances at winning the MVP, but to solidify their dominance in the AFC East with a showdown with the New York Jets.