Former Buffalo Bills lineman did something no one else has done against T.J. Watt
Former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford made his first start at right tackle since 2019 for the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday night and did something no offensive linemen has done.
He shut out T.J. Watt.
Watt had no sacks, pass breakups, or quarterback hits and tackles for the first time in his career while playing 56 of 71 snaps on defense in the Bengals 19-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Ford was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He signed with Cincinnati in 2023.
“Cody Ford is not a guy that we talk enough about,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the game. “This guy has played left guard, he started at left tackle, he started at right tackle. Sometimes he does it with no practice during the week because it’s a last-second switch."
Taylor said he told Ford about his start earlier in the week.
“This week we said, ‘Hey, you’re going to start at right tackle against T.J. Watt, one of the best to ever do it,” Taylor added.
How did Ford react?
“Let's go,” he said. “It's nothing crazy, just another week at this point. S--t, let's go win the game.”
What Cody Ford's Cincinnati Bengals teammates are saying about him
Ford's teammates also praised his work.
“Very impressed,” left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said of Ford’s performance. “He's showed up every single day and worked his tail off. Obviously, I'm a little biased because he's my brother, but he's done everything he needs to do, and we've been able to rely on him a ton.”
Ford worked with help from tight ends Drew Sample and Cam Grady to stop Watt. The four-time All-Pro sacked Burrow once and stripped away the ball, but that play was negated by a defensive penalty.
“It just goes back to listening to (offensive line coach Frank Pollack), taking his coaching, taking the drill work into the game, trusting the technique, trusting the guys next to me and trusting myself,” Ford said. “When you do that, good things can happen.”
Ford missed 14 plays in the third quarter with a chest injury, but returned to the game.
“It was important to get back in there,” Ford said. “First of all, I wanted to finish the game for my teammates and finish it for myself. I just wanted to go back out there and show these guys. I know everyone's battling something, some type of nick or injury. I'm not gonna be that one guy who says ‘I’m gonna sit out.’”