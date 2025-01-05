Former Buffalo Bills OC fired by Cleveland Browns after finishing with NFL-worst offense
Ken Dorsey was with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-2023
In this story:
Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is reportedly back on the unemployment line.
According to league sources, Dorsey was fired Sunday morning by the Cleveland Browns after one season with the team.
The Browns finished a 3-14 regular season on Saturday with a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Going into Sunday's games, the Browns are last in the NFL in scoring offense with 15.2 points per game.
Cleveland was hoping Dorsey could replicate his early success with Josh Allen in Buffalo and Cam Newton in Carolina in working with Deshaun Watson, but Watson struggled through the year before suffering a season-ending injury in week 7 of the season.
Published