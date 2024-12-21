Josh Allen has yet another opportunity to make history versus Patriots
In what is starting to seem like an everyday occurrence, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has, once again, found himself in striking distance of another NFL record.
The MVP frontrunner has orchestrated one of his best seasons yet, with 3,395 passing yards through 14 games this season while accounting for 37 total touchdowns. He currently has the highest QBR in the league -- ESPN's metric for grading quarterbacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the league's third best quarterback, with a grade of 91.1.
The key difference between Josh Allen this season versus season's past has been his lack of turnovers. Last season Josh Allen threw 18 interceptions, 2nd most in the league behind then-Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. This year he's thrown just five, which ranks among the league's lowest.
Needless to say, the Bills' star signal-caller has been playing at an otherworldly level this season. But this isn't anything new for Josh Allen. Once again, he has the opportunity to further cement his name in the history books.
Per the Bills' PR department, Allen needs just three more total touchdowns this season to have a fifth consecutive season with 40+ total touchdowns. No other quarterback has ever had more than 3 (Drew Brees - 2011-2013). With the Bills facing the 23rd ranked Patriots scoring defense this weekend, this feat could be handily attainable with two games to spare this season.
Since 2020, the Bills have the best winning percentage at home at .825. The Patriots, under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, have accumulated a 3-11 record, and are on a four game losing skid. The Bills and the Patriots kickoff time is at 4:25pm this Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
