Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen makes massive NFL history against Lions
Josh Allen put together another monstrous performance to lead the Buffalo Bills to a massive win over the Detroit Lions on the road. It was a major test for the Bills and they were able to pass with flying colors.
Once again, Allen looked the part of the MVP front-runner.
When everything was said and done, Allen ended up completing 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 362 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also racked up 68 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are becoming somewhat expected from Allen, which is a testament to just how dominant he has been all year long.
According to B/R Gridiron on X, Allen made major history against the Lions. He became the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons of 35 or more passing and rushing touchdowns.
Being able to go into Detroit and knock off a Lions team that was tied for the best record in football says a lot about this Buffalo team. They are to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders.
Granted, the defense giving up 42 points isn't ideal, but Detroit does have one of the most lethal offenses in the NFL. Allen and the offense scoring 48 shows just how good they can be.
At this point in time, it's clear that the Bills can outscore anyone. They need their defense to be better, but the offense can power them to wins over elite football teams.
All of that being said, Allen is chasing a big pay day if he does end up winning the MVP award. He would earn a massive cash bonus from an incentive in his contract. However, he is facing stiff competition from Lamar Jackson, who also had a huge game this week.
It will be interesting to see if Allen can continue playing at the level that he has shown this season. Should he be able to do so, the MVP is his to lose and his ultimate goal of a championship could become a reality.
Next up for Buffalo will be a Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots at home. Allen and company will look to replicate their offensive dominance from this week's game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —