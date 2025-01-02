Josh Allen is glad for his chance to start against Patriots
Josh Allen is very glad to be able to start against the New England Patriots. He seemed to have extra motivation when answering questions at the podium.
“It’s something that means a lot to me. Just making sure that I’m available, playing through things throughout the years.. Glad I get to start".
Sean McDermott made it a point to make sure that Allen gets to be able to continue his start streak. He is also adamant that Josh Allen is the league's MVP.
The starting streak is one of the only stats we've ever heard Allen mention as being very important to him. Being an Iron Man and being available are things that the league's best players seem to prioritize. His biggest threat to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, seems to follow the same philosophy.
Meanwhile, division competitor, Tua Tagovailoa is sitting out for a second straight week with the final wild card position very much available.