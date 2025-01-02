Bills Central

Josh Allen is glad for his chance to start against Patriots

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is taking one of his streaks very seriously

Kevin Massare

Josh Allen answering questions
Josh Allen answering questions / Photo by the AP
Josh Allen is very glad to be able to start against the New England Patriots. He seemed to have extra motivation when answering questions at the podium.

“It’s something that means a lot to me. Just making sure that I’m available, playing through things throughout the years.. Glad I get to start".

Sean McDermott made it a point to make sure that Allen gets to be able to continue his start streak. He is also adamant that Josh Allen is the league's MVP.

Bills, Josh Allen
Josh Allen before his start against the Lions / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The starting streak is one of the only stats we've ever heard Allen mention as being very important to him. Being an Iron Man and being available are things that the league's best players seem to prioritize. His biggest threat to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, seems to follow the same philosophy.

Bills, Josh Allen
Josh Allen working out / Ben Green I Buffalo Bills

Meanwhile, division competitor, Tua Tagovailoa is sitting out for a second straight week with the final wild card position very much available.

Kevin Massare
KEVIN MASSARE

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.