Legendary Bills DL fires up fans with pre-game speech

Chris Pugh

Bills Kyle Williams caught a pass for 9-yards in his last NFL game. Williams retired after 13-years in Buffalo.
A longtime Buffalo Bills defensive tackle addressed #BillsMafia in a pre-game speech will be honored as the Bills Legend of the Game during Sunday's NFL wild-card game against the Denver Broncos.

Williams was a six-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year career with the Bills from 2006-2019 with 609 tackles and 48.5 sacks.

"I have been given one job this weekend," Williams said. "And that is to battle the walls of this stadium and let the AFC and NFL know this is where the best fans in the world reside."

You can watch Williams' full speech below.

