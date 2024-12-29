Major update to Bills playoff opponent after Broncos loss
After the Cincinnati Bengals' thrilling overtime victory over the Denver Broncos, the AFC number 7 seed is still wide open. According to Playoff Status, the Bills have a 61% chance to still play the Denver Broncos.
Although most people still think the Bengals are the next likeliest team to play the Bills, they only have a 6% probability of making the playoffs. The Colts (22%) and the Dolphins (11%) all have a higher probability. The Colts' odds jumped the most after the game, going from 11% to 22%. They have a soft schedule and would control their destiny if the Broncos lose again.
The Bengals still need to beat a Pittsburgh team at home who will be playing for the division. They will also need the Broncos, Colts, and Dolphins to lose another game.
ESPN's probabilities are also very similar. They have the Broncos at 75%, Colts at 16%, Dolphins at 10%, and the Bengals at 7%.
The Broncos loss does add some excitement to the finish of the AFC playoff race, but the Broncos will have the first chance to clinch at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will most likely be resting their starters without anything on the line.