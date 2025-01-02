Massive opportunity awaits Buffalo native Joe Andreessen this Sunday
A big day for "Buffalo Joe" is starting to become a big week.
After being named captain and leading the team in tackles during Sunday's big win over the New York Jets, Lancaster native Joe Andreessen will have even more opportunities this Sunday when the Bills visit the New England Patriots.
With starting linebacker Terrel Bernard sitting out of this week's matchup with the Patriots, head coach Sean McDermott told media Wednesday that Andreessen will play "quite a bit" in Bernard's place. The University of Buffalo product had eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, during last Sunday's 40-14 rout of the Jets.
"He's done a phenomenal job," McDermott said of Andreessen. "I think some people thought early on it was a nice PR thing, right? That's certainly been cool I would say for Joe, for our team, for the city. I mean you hear it when he made a tackle the other day in the game the crowd loves it. The PA announcer loves it too. It's cool, but Joe's earned every last piece of it. He'll play quite a bit this week, and I'm excited to watch him."
The Lancaster High School graduate was made available to the media following McDermott's comments. "It was awesome," said Andreessen when asked about being named captain. "A lot of guys were excited for me in the team meeting room when they announced it. Cool feeling, just walking out there and they told me I was speaking too so I was a little nervous."
While playing primarily on special teams in the 12 games the rookie has been activated for, he is no stranger to playing a big role on defense. The former University of Buffalo starter led the Bulls with 89 tackles in 2023, while also adding a sack, two passes defended, and a forced fumble to his stat sheet.
The Bills kick off Sunday at 1pm in New England for their regular season finale against the Patriots.
