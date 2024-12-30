Tony Romo joked about Mitch Trubisky's roster status in Bills' blowout win
The Buffalo Bills were in complete control against the New York Jets in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium, so much so that NFL MVP front runner Josh Allen was able to watch the entire fourth quarter from the sideline.
With the Bills holding a 33-0 lead, and receiving a punt 34 seconds into the final period, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky was summoned for mop-up duty. Facing a 3rd-and-14, Trubisky made his lone pass attempt of the outing and it went for a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
CBS color analyst Tony Romo, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, joked that Trubisky could be building a case to overtake Allen as QB1.
"I think we got a quarterback competition now, Jim [Nantz]! Trubisky is on fire," said Romo.
Hitting practice squad call-up Tyrell Shavers on a perfectly executed wide receiver tunnel screen, Trubisky threw his first TD pass since December 16, 2023 when he connected with Diontae Johnson for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Prior to Sunday's appearance against the Jets, Trubisky recorded four pass attempts and three completions in relief of Allen this season. The former No. 2 overall draft pick, who also spent the 2021 season as the Bills' backup before a two-year stint in Pittsburgh, has 73 career TD passes and 48 interceptions. He has a 31-26 record as a starter.
Prior to exiting, Allen accounted for three touchdowns as he chases his first-ever NFL MVP award. He is the first player in history to register at least 40 total touchdowns five years in a row.
