Bills cut quarterback and Pro Bowl linebacker two days before deadline
The Buffalo Bills began the arduous roster cutdown process on Sunday, announcing nine moves.
With the roster deadline set for Tuesday, August 27 at 4:00 pm ET, the Bills released seven players from their 90-man preseason unit while placing safeties Dee Delaney and Terrell Burgess onto Injured Reserve. The team announced all nine transactions about 24 hours after their last preseason game.
Signed earlier in the week as a second quarterback for Saturday's preseason finale, Anthony Brown was one of three offensive players released. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd, a mid-summer signing, and offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis were also dropped from the roster.
On defense, linebackers Deion Jones and Shayne Simon along with defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and cornerback Kyron Brown all received their release.
"This is a tough business," said head coach Sean McDermott after the August 24 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. "They're prepared either way. For whatever happens, they'll be prepared and they're gonna be just fine."
Despite less than five days in the offense, Brown went 11-of-12 passing for 102 yards in the 31-26 exhibition loss. He had one 13-yard rush and accounted for a 102.1 quarterback rating.
Brown's release means Ben DiNucci is still in consideration for the QB3 spot although the Bills may be active on the waiver wire next week.
Jones, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017, is the most-accomplished player released by Buffalo on Sunday. The 2016 second-round draft pick has eight seasons of NFL service time, including six years with the Atlanta Falcons. He made one tackle while logging 20 defensive snaps against the Panthers on Saturday.
RELATED: NCAA Division II product makes one-handed grab in bid for Bills' roster spot
The Bills signed Jones in April as competition for a backup role. His release suggests undrafted rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen may survive cutdown day.
Buffalo must name a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
