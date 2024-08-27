Bills release initial 53-man roster of 2024 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills have released their initial 53-man roster of the 2024 NFL season.
Most of these transactions were reported by various sources throughout Thursday afternoon (check out our roster tracker to read how they occurred in real-time). Cornerback Daequan Hardy is perhaps the most surprising cut; it looked as though the sixth-round pick had shored up the returner job late in the preseason, but the team’s Tuesday acquisition of returner Brandon Codrington threw his roster aspirations into doubt. He showed some defensive upside in the preseason as a boundary cornerback, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team attempt to get him back on the practice squad.
There aren’t necessarily any other surprising cuts otherwise; the team releasing both Tyrell Shavers and K.J. Hamler is a bit unexpected, as most projections had at least one of the the two special teams-centric wideouts making the bottom of the roster (Shavers is a gunner while Hamler is a returner). Veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins and training camp darling tight end Zach Davidson could also be considered surprise cuts, but neither omission is necessarily egregious.
Among those who made the roster is undrafted University at Buffalo product Joe Andreessen, who completes his unbelievable journey after trying out for his boyhood club in May.
The 53-man roster the Bills submitted to the league on Tuesday is their first of the season, but it may change in the coming hours and days as the team reacts to moves made around the league. Just because a player was released today does not mean they will stay off the active roster, and vice versa.
