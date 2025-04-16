Bills announce that Labatt will have scenic section with views in new Highmark stadium
The Bills and Labatt announced a continuation of their long stadium partnership for the new Highmark stadium opening for the 2026 season.
The partnership adds a new element for the new Bills digs, providing a dedicated space for Labatt fans to hang out in-stadium while enjoying a scenic view of downtown Buffalo.
RELATED: The Buffalo Bills' new stadium is designed with the world's largest heated roof to withstand Buffalo's snowfall
In the new stadium, there will be a Labatt Deck that has scenic views of downtown Buffalo and Lake Erie. Labatt also plans to continue their usual fun gameday and tailgate activations around the stadium for fans to enjoy Throwback Tea and Labatt Blue Zubaz cans.
Labatt and the Bills have executed several fan-friendly activations in recent years, including the On the Hunt Inflatable Blue Light Can Scavenger Hunt, a Bills' Fan Mural Contest, and the Labatt Scoreboard Square.
RELATED: Bills' new $2 billion stadium will include NFL rarity
"We're proud to continue standing beside this team and this community. We look forward to building unforgettable moments with Bills Mafia for years to come, "said Guillermo Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing at Labatt USA."