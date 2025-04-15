Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft 'dream scenario' involves trading RB James Cook
The last time the Buffalo Bills' starting running back was heading into the final season of his rookie contract the team drafted James Cook.
As Devin Singletary entered his walk year, the Bills used a second-round pick on Cook. He played sparingly as a rookie, but emerged as the starter in 2023 after Singletary signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans.
Fast-forward to present day, Cook has only one season left on his rookie deal and the prospects of a contract extension seem tenuous at best. The two-time Pro Bowler wants $15+ million annually and the Bills apparently have no interest in going that high.
It's certainly plausible that Bills' general manager Brandon Beane uses an early-round pick on a running back to eventually succeed Cook. In fact, Sports Illustrated national writer Gilberto Manzano suggests that a similar strategy would result in a "dream scenario" for Buffalo.
Identifying "NFL Draft Dream Scenarios for All 32 Teams," Manzano proposed the Bills select a running back early while also trading away Cook. Essentially, the moves would turn James Cook into Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins and Day 2 draft pick.
"Cook was instrumental in the success Josh Allen had last season, but he’s not on the level of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey to command a contract worth around $15 million per year. With a high asking price and depth at running back in the draft, Buffalo would jump at the opportunity to flip Cook for a third-round pick. This dream scenario becomes even sweeter if the Bills take Judkins, the bruising running back out of Ohio State, in the first or second round," said Manzano.
It's also worth noting that the Bills drafted Utah running back Zack Moss at No. 86 overall in 2020 and traded him away in the middle of Year 3. No RB drafted during Bean'es tenure has received a second contract from Buffalo.
Meanwhile, Cook, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaign despite playing only about 50 percent of the team's snaps, may have priced himself out of Buffalo, and, in the end, the Bills may be just fine with it.
As for Judkins, the projected Day 2 draft pick rushed for a team-high 1,060 yards and scored 16 touchdowns for national champion Ohio State in 2024. The Ole Miss transfer ran a respectable 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, especially for his size, at the NFL Combine and led all RB participants by registering an 11-foot broad jump.
The NFL Draft kicks off April 24 with Round 1 selections in Green Bay.
