Buffalo Bills one of 5 AFC teams that 'must ace 2025 NFL draft'

The Buffalo Bills could feel the pressure if they don't do well in the 2025 NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
The Buffalo Bills have won at least 10 games in each of the past six seasons. They're also five-time defending AFC East Champions.

What they haven't been able to do is get back to the Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs being their primary nemesis. For that to happen, the Bills need to get to work in the 2025 NFL draft.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin said as much when he named the Bills one of five teams in the AFC who "must ace" the upcoming draft. He even narrowed down their greatest needs, which include a new wide receiver and a cornerback.

"So how can the Bills finally get past the Chiefs? Finding a wide receiver to complement Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman is paramount, as Josh Allen could use all the skill-position players he can get. Buffalo will also have to address the departures of Rasul Douglas and Kaiir Elam, finding a starting cornerback in this draft." — Kerr, CBS Sports

Los Angeles Chargers WR Josh Palmer scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Josh Palmer scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

Buffalo filled several holes in the offseason, including adding Josh Palmer at receiver. They could still use one more playmaker at that spot, but corner feels like a more pressing need.

They've been linked to players such as Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. They could look to build up the defensive line as well, and have shown interest in Landon Jackson and other pass rushers.

Wherever they focus their attention, Kerr believes the pressure will start to build on Buffalo if they don't land enough talent.

