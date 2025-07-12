Bills could've had this potential 'superstar' in the making
The Buffalo Bills had Xavier Worthy in their laps in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but gave him away to the Kansas City Chiefs in a draft-day trade that may go down in infamy.
About 14 1/2 months since that trade, Worthy has become a key factor in the Chiefs' offense after a slow start to his rookie season. Now, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon expects Worthy to make the jump to superstardom in Year Two.
"With his first full offseason under his belt for 2025, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw shades of 2018 Tyreek Hill from Worthy in the fall," wrote Gagnon. Hill saw 296 more receiving yards in 2018 when Patrick Mahomes took over as the quarterback than he did in 2017, and a similar rise is possible for Worthy, given his increased familiarity with the playbook.
After getting more than four touches in a game just once through Week 10, he touched the ball at least five times in every game, excluding Week 18, since, including getting at least eight touches in five of the Chiefs' last six meaningful games.
Worthy had a big game against the Bills in the AFC Championship in January, catching six passes for 85 yards and an 11-yard touchdown while also getting two carries for 16 yards.
The increased usage over the season is indicative of Worthy's potential rise, as the Chiefs' receiving core remains largely unchanged from 2024, with the only notable addition being fourth-round pick Jalen Royals. Travis Kelce, a superstar in his own right, is declining. However, Rashee Rice, who only played in four games in 2025 due to injury, is returning.
The Chiefs and Bills will play each other for the 10th time, including postseason matchups, since 2020 in early November, and plenty of eyes will be on Worthy and Keon Coleman, the receiver whom the Bills selected a trade later, when they collide.
If Worthy becomes a superstar, a lot of speculation about what would've been had the Bills selected him will come along.
