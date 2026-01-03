It’s no secret, the high expectations with which the Buffalo Bills entered the 2025 campaign.

After making it to the AFC Championship game a year ago, the Bills had aspirations of advancing a step further this season. And while this year has been somewhat of a roller coaster, the Super-Bowl-or-bust label has remained on the team throughout, particularly when it comes tothe Bills’ quarterback.

RELATED: Josh Allen makes NFL history by surpassing Patrick Mahomes

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pressure is on

In relinquishing control of the AFC East title for the first time in six seasons, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to win five-plus consecutive division titles and fail to make a Super Bowl during that span.

And one ESPN analyst believes it’s about time Buffalo’s Super Bowl-less streak came to an end. Especially considering what lies in front of the Bills and their quarterback once they enter the postseason.

“There is no quarterback in the entire NFL that will have more pressure on them heading into playoffs than Josh Allen,” said ESPN’s Ryan Clark on the latest edition of Monday Night Countdown.

MORE: Caitlin Clark hates the Bills, explains who she's 'pulling for' to win Super Bowl

"There's no quarterback in the entire NFL that will have more pressure on them heading into the playoffs than Josh Allen."



—@Realrclark25 on the Bills heading into the postseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/qIFb6YIihK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 29, 2025

He continued, “Your nemesis, Patrick Mahomes, won’t be there. Joe Burrow, who has beaten you in Buffalo, will not be there. It’s a possibility Lamar Jackson won’t be there, and even if he’s there, he’s going to be hindered or hampered. You are the guy now.”

Last man standing

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have each been eliminated from postseason contention, while Jackson and the Ravens will need a victory in a pseudo division title game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to force their way into the playoffs. If the Ravens were to fall against the Steelers, that would indeed leave Josh Allen as the lone member of the AFC’s "Big Four" of quarterbacks to have punched their postseason ticket.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills viciously roasted by Philadelphia Eagles' head coach after Week 17 loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many aren’t keen on hearing what Clark has to say on any topic, considering his past run-ins with the fan base. But in this case, his sentiment rings true in the sense that, in terms of the caliber of quarterbacks the Bills may face down the road, this may be Allen’s best opportunity to forge through the conference and make his first Super Bowl appearance. After all, this is a quarterback-driven league, particularly come playoff time.

End the streak

In each of the past five years, the Bills' season has ended short of the Super Bowl at the hands of either the Chiefs or Bengals. And with Mahomes and Burrow no longer standing in Buffalo's way, and Jackson also nearing a missed postseason opportunity, it would appear as if the path were as clear as ever when it comes to the Bills and their journey toward a championship.

This team has displayed many chinks in its armor throughout the regular season and has plenty to prove over the next several weeks. But with Allen at the helm, and running back James Cook performing the way he has all year, the Bills are going to be expected to make a run come playoff time.

And if they don't achieve their ultimate goal, the heat could get turned up even more so on the Bills' QB this offseason.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —