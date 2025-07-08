Bills Central

Lacking Bills' skill player group gets weak NFL ranking

James Cook and Khalil Shakir are great, but why are the Bills ranked so low?

Owen Klein

Bills Khalil Shakir looks up at the scoreboard as he walks off the field against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills Khalil Shakir looks up at the scoreboard as he walks off the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills proved, in 2024, that they don't really need a true No. 1 receiver to be successful on offense, but eyes will be on them to see if they do end up searching for such a difference-maker to jump-start a rather talent-deprived skill player group.

The group could wind up even more talented-starved as James Cook's contract situation continues to develop.

For now, though, there isn't much to be wowed by in Buffalo, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell. He ranked the Bills' skill-position core as the fifth-worst such group in the NFL, down from No. 24 the year prior.

Barnwell's ranking focuses on high-end talent and is more focused on wide receivers than running backs and tight ends. So, despite a solid running back core featuring Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, the Bills' ranking doesn't increase significantly.

James Cook
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Speaking of Cook, regression to the mean in the touchdown department is likely after he scored just two rushing TDs in 2023 compared to 16 in 2024, which tied for the NFL lead.

Barnwell stated that the Bills' receiver room is likely the least imposing receiver room in the NFL despite adding multiple guys. He also said that every Buffalo pass catcher other than Khalil Shakir failed to take a step forward. Maybe Keon Coleman or Dalton Kincaid can do that in 2025.

The only four teams below Buffalo in Barnwell's ranking are the Browns, Patriots, Panthers and Titans, four teams that didn't make the postseason in 2024.

Who knows if the Bills' lack of talent on offense will be their Achilles' heel in 2025, but considering their high expectations, there are going to be a lot of eyes on it this fall.

Dalton Kincaid
TE Dalton Kincaid / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
