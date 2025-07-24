Bills Central

Bills declare early winner in important training camp position battle?

Has Buffalo found their replacement for Sam Martin?

Colin Richey

Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) kicks the ball away in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns dealt the Bengals a 24-3 loss to begin the season.
Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) kicks the ball away in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns dealt the Bengals a 24-3 loss to begin the season. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
A series of roster moves by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday included the surprise release of punter Jake Camarda, leaving Brad Robbins as the lone punter on the current 90-man roster.

While Camarda vs Robbins was assumed to be a camp-long battle, it appears the Bills have already declared a winner, at least for the time being.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported, "Brad Robbins was clearly the better punter through the open spring sessions -- better & more consistent hang time plus good yardage. But the contract for Robbins signals he has to continue earning the job. I wouldn't rule out another punter being added if Robbins struggles."

Robbins struggling wouldn't be a total surprise, as his 2023 season was one to forget. He was dead last among punters with a minimum of 18 punts in EPA, while then-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Camarda ranked ninth.

If the Bills want more competition for Robbins, the most notable free agent punter is former San Francisco 49er Mitch Wishnowsky. Fourth in EPA from Joe Marino's chart in 2023, he was released by San Francisco this offseason. The 49ers replaced him with former Jet Thomas Morstead, who has a relationship with 49ers' current special teams coordinator Brant Boyer. According to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, "He is healthy, so, he's going to go to a team and help a team out a lot."

Wishnowsky spent six years in San Francisco, where he averaged 45.6 yards per punt and recorded 12,700 net punt yards.

While a punter on the same team as Josh Allen won't need to see the field that often, their responsibility as the holder for Tyler Bass is arguably their most important job. Robbins seems to have secured the punter/holder spot, but it may be temporary, as Brandon Beane could look to add more competition to improve his special teams unit.

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Brad Robbins (10) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Published
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

