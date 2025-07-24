Recently-married QB Josh Allen dropping dimes at Bills' camp like old times
It's back to work for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen as the 29-year-old quarterback tackles his eighth NFL training camp.
It comes after an eventful offseason that saw the MVP sign a new record-setting contract as well as marry Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld in a May 31 ceremony, but Allen seemed no different than he's always been when the Bills kicked off their practice schedule on Wednesday at St. John Fisher University.
"Just happy to be back here at St. John Fisher. It's Year 8. It's crazy. It's crazy to think about it, but get back out there, flying around, red zone day, things happened really fast," said Allen.
Although only so much can be learned from a non-padded practice, Allen looked sharp by multiple accounts, including his own.
"Offensively, didn't put the ball in harm's way today. Throwing the ball away down there, it's a good thing. I know it doesn't look good on the stat sheet for you guys, but had a good day today," said Allen.
As football fans know, the video never lies, and the Bills' QB1 put plenty of evidence on tape today, albeit while throwing routes against air.
WKBW TV reporter Dom Tibbetts shared 60 seconds worth of footage showing Allen in action.
First, it was a dart to tight end Dalton Kincaid over the middle. Then, a lobbed fade to second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman. Next, Allen fired a nice fastball to Coleman inside the front pylon. followed by short connection with free-agent addition Joshua Palmer coming across the field. Finally, he smoothly hit former second-round pick Elijah Moore on an out.
In Bills' terms, it was a perfect "everybody eats" montage.
“Obviously, routes on air is one thing, and picking a spot and throwing to it. But when you got, you know, live bullets and guys out there, it's different," said Allen. "Everybody that I can mention, just getting as much reps as possible, because I do think, you know, as many reps as we can get, the better."
In 2024, Allen connected with 11 different receivers for touchdowns.
