Watch Bills' new stadium 'insanely cool' virtual video tour

If you've already seen the video, watch it again!

Ralph Ventre

A look out into the stadium as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025.
A look out into the stadium as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the words of Buffalo Bills' longsnapper Reid Ferguson, "This is so insanely cool."

The longest-tenured Bill was referring to the drone-captured video footage that gives viewers an incredibly intimate look at the new Highmark Stadium being constructed across the street.

As construction continues to progress, the Bills shared a 3.5-minute drone tour of the site. The video provides a first-person fly through perspective of everything from the unique canopy roof to luxury seating areas to stadium concourses and into the building's bowels.

It's as if the viewer descends upon the stadium and does a lap around the inner bowl on a hang glider before zipping through corridors on a hoverboard. To Ferguson's point, it's an "insanely cool" 210 seconds to experience, even on a small screen.

The new Highmark Stadium is set to open in time for the 2026 season. Its cost has already jumped from $1.4 billion to exceed $2 billion by the time the project is complete.

The 62,000-seat venue, which was officially approved in March 2022, is set to boast multiple unique features ranging from its heated canopy roof to a specially-grown natural grass playing surface.

A spiral staircase and atrium area
A spiral staircase and atrium area is seen as construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It looks incredible," said starting right tackle Spencer Brown during an appearance on Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo podcast. "It's cool driving to work every single day and seeing how far they've come. And the best part about it, I think, is when we're actually out on the grass for practice, you can see the new stadium."

Meanwhile, the Bills begin preparations for the final season in their current home, which was known as Rich Stadium when it opened in 1973. Buffalo is slated for one preseason game and nine regular season dates this fall in Orchard Park.

Kicking it off in style with a playoff rematch, the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens for the September 7 season opener on Sunday Night Football.

view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium
Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

