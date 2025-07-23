Bills' injury updates on 4 players sidelined for summer's first training camp practice
The Buffalo Bills hit the field at St. John Fisher University for the first time this summer on Wednesday, and four notable players were unavailable for full participation due to injury.
On Tuesday, the Bills designated starting right tackle Spencer Brown and backup interior lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger as Physically Unable to Perform (PUP). Buffalo can remove the players from the PUP list as soon as they are ready to practice.
In addition, the Bills placed starting tight end Dawson Knox on the non-football injury list. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott noted that wide receiver Laviska Shenault is also out until further notice.
"Got a couple of quick heads-ups for you in terms of injuries as we head into this morning's practice. These four will not practice. Dawson Knox with a hamstring. Sed Van Pran has a calf. Spencer Brown with his back, and then, Laviska Shenault with a lower leg strain," said McDermott.
Although none of the injuries seem overly serious, McDermott provided no information about potential return dates.
"Not gonna get into timetables. Don't really know too much in that area right now. We'll find out a little bit more as we go one day at a time with those four," said McDermott.
The most worrisome injury in the group is Brown's because of the veteran's importance to the offensive line and his back history.
"He had some back injuries in his history to this point. I think really it's just a little bit of a flare up right now, and we got to get it calmed down. That's the information that I'm getting," said McDermott.
Knox is also an important piece for the offense when it comes to both the passing and rushing attacks. The sound blocker has worked with quarterback Josh Allen substantially longer than any other pass-catcher on the roster dating back to 2019.
According to Bills' general manager Brandon Beane, Knox's current status is a result more of precaution than concern.
"Dawson was tracing the other day and tweaked it. He knows his body," said Beane. "He knows this offense. He knows this team. He and Josh have a great rapport together. Until he's back out there you always have some concern, but I feel that the medical team, and him, have a good idea of what it's gonna take. Hopefully, get him back out there sooner rather than later."
Beane also suggested that there is no need to push Brown either.
"Back flared up a little bit on him. We want to be cautious. It's always different now versus in season," said Beane.
As for Van Pran-Granger, the team's second-string center, durability has never really been an issue. Shenault may be at the biggest disadvantage of the four players, being that he faces stiff competition for a roster spot and likely can't afford to lose practice reps with his new team.
