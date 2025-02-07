Bills HC Sean McDermott gives love and hugs to QB Josh Allen and fiancé Hailee Steinfeld
Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen's fortunes have been tied together.
McDermott became the Bills head coach in 2017, coming over after a successful stint as defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. He inherited a Bills team that had gone over a decade without making the playoffs. The team needed a lot of what McDermott had - toughness, organizational leadership, and discipline.
But the Bills also needed something else - namely a quarterback.
The following year, after GM Brandon Beane joined the Bills from Carolina to run the player personnel side, Buffalo was ready to draft a quarterback. The team made trades to move up to the 7th slot in the draft to take QB Josh Allen from Wyoming.
The move was widely questioned, but its safe to say the Bills made the correct move, as Allen seeks his first NFL MVP at the NFL Honors awards.
Watch as McDermott provides his love and respect for Allen, Allen's family and Allen's fiancé Hailee Steinfeld.
