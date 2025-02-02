Bills QB1 Josh Allen surpasses Tom Brady in telltale performance metric
The fact that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has yet to play in a Super Bowl is certainly surprising when put into perspective.
Naturally, one man does not make a team, but Allen has recorded unprecedented accomplishments on a seemingly annual basis. The 28-year-old is the only player in NFL history to accounted for 40+ total touchdowns five seasons in a row. He has already appeared in more playoff games than soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame field general Eli Manning.
Stunningly, Allen recently achieved a feat that not even seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest of all-time, was able to pull off during his illustrious career.
Analytics outlet Pro Football Focus awarded Allen a 91.8 grade for the 2024 season, marking the fifth straight year that the Bills' QB1 has graded out over 90. That's one better than Brady, who posted four consecutive 90+ seasons in the PFF era.
While PFF metrics have been kind to Allen, they fail to measure the quarterback's full impact. Six 10+ win seasons and five straight AFC East titles have become a reality partly due to Allen's success as a leader.
“Josh Allen's leadership, his consistent leadership was the biggest reason why we did what we did this season. So anybody that tries to say otherwise, I know better. I've seen it. Him now doing that every season for us is not an easy undertaking, but he is and was the reason," said head coach Sean McDermott.
In the end, it's all about hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but there's no discounting just how good of a quarterback Josh Allen has been for a half-decade.
