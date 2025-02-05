Sean McDermott hints at Bills' level of interest extending RB James Cook
The Buffalo Bills have prioritized developing and re-signing their own during the Brandon Beane regime.
Starting with quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have drafted and developed multiple impact players who have been essential to the franchise's six consecutive double-digit win seasons. Linebacker Matt Milano (5th round), left tackle Dion Dawkins (2nd round) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (1st round) are all living examples.
Entering the final year on his rookie contract, running back James Cook gives the Bills a decision to make. Although he plays a devalued position, Cook is seemingly viewed as a core piece by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
“What a game he played. What a year he had, and that's a great example of these players," said McDermott. "We really drafted James to be a pass catching running back, right? And he comes in and blossoms and just develops in more ways than one. On the field, off the field."
The 25-year-old Cook averaged 5.1 yards per carry and caught all six of his receiving targets over the course of Buffalo's three playoff games. In the AFC Championship Game, the 2022 second-round draft pick totaled 134 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches.
Piling up 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns, Cook earned a second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2024. In addition to his production as RB1, he has established a locker room presence while leading by example according to McDermott.
"He's in our leadership council meetings in the morning. Then, just if you could have stood next to me and heard him in that game, the way he was, what he was saying to me and how he was talking to me, it was, even with the year he had, it was like he was on missile lock," said McDermott. "To be his build and to play as physical as he did. He was in another, I don't know if he was in flow state or he was just in another stratosphere of his intent. It was incredible.”
Spotrac estimates Cook's market value at $9 million per year while projecting him to fetch a four-year extension. It's a price the Bills seem willing to pay for a core player.
