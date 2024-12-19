Bills post hilarious troll video after Josh Allen named finalist for sportsmanship award
With the incredible season he and the Buffalo Bills are having, quarterback Josh Allen is very much in the discussion for the Most Valuable Player award, and you can certainly make the argument that he's currently the favorite to win it.
But that might not be the only award Allen garners this season, as he's also a finalist for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced on Wednesday.
"Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.," the description for the award states. "The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."
Allen was one of 32 nominees around the NFL, and he made the cut for one of the eight finalists. Current players will vote on the winner when they cast their votes for the Pro Bowl this month.
In honor of Allen being named a finalist, the Bills released a video of their quarterback talking trash to opponents in what was an elite troll job.
Well played, Bills, well played.
The winner of the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be revealed at the NFL Honors show prior to the Super Bowl, and a donation of $25,000 will be made to their charity of choice.
Going into the 2024 campaign, the Bills were expected to take a step back after losing so many key players. However, the Bills are actually on track to finish with more wins than they did in 2023.
Allen has played an enormous role in Buffalo's impressive season and it goes without saying he should take home the league's MVP award. And, perhaps he'll grab a few pieces of hardware when it's all said and done.