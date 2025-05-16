Bills named big winner of 2025 schedule release thanks to 'cupcake' games
Heading into the 2025 NFL schedule release, the Buffalo Bills already knew they weren't going to be upset. They have one of the weakest strength of schedules, and the most favorable of all playoff teams.
As if that wasn't enough, they also have the second fewest miles to travel this season. That's the perfect recipe for a sixth-straight AFC East title.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' predicted 2025 win-loss record while facing Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles
It's also one of the main reasons they were named one of the winners of the league's schedule release.
"They open with a tough one against the Baltimore Ravens. But if the Bills can prevail at home in that game, there's a real chance they could hit their bye week undefeated," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "After that opener, the Bills get more cupcakes than Baked by Melissa. At the New York Jets, home against a Miami Dolphins team that usually falls apart in Western New York."
As Davenport says, Buffalo could go into the bye week at 6-0 if they defeat Baltimore. They also face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 before their second real test of the season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
The Bills are coming off a 13-4 record in 2024 and could be even better this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —