Buffalo Bills' predicted 2025 win-loss record while facing Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles
The release of the 2025 NFL schedule was drawn out by the league almost as long as April's draft and the suspense has created quite the stir as fans and media alike analyze each teams' opponents, strength of schedule, and predict win/loss records.
In the interest of parity, NFL teams that win the most pay the price in terms of a generally tougher schedule the following season. The Buffalo Bills have certainly won their fair share over the previous seven seasons (Josh Allen anyone?) en route to six consecutive playoff appearances and five AFC East titles.
The Bills, however, have gotten a bit of a pass in strength of schedule over that time due to a weak division. While the AFC East looks to be trending stronger with new HC's Mike Vrabel (New England Patriots) and Aaron Glenn (New York Jets), it does not appear that the division will approach a competitiveness that will slow down the Bills just yet.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills take on Chiefs, Ravens in Top 10 "revenge" games
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently predicted the Bills to go 13-4 in 2025, quite a feat considering they do play the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.
Moton writes, "...the Bills have continuity within their coaching ranks. On top of that, none of their free-agent departures will dramatically impact the offense or defense. They're in a small group of legitimate Super Bowl contenders."
The Bills, coming off the exact same record in 2024, did fill their roster holes, notably picking up five different corners through free agency and the draft, including first round pick Maxwell Hairston. The bigger advantage here may be that their strength of schedule once again is projected as average to weak, with 22 of the 32 NFL teams having it harder than the Bills.
Strength of schedule is based off of the winning percentages of last years' opponents. Let's say the Bills go 2-1 against the Chiefs, Ravens and Eagles — all of which are homes games. That means they'll go 11-3 against the rest which is believable given their NFC crossover conference is the NFC South, a division that is exactly loaded this season other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —