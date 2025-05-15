NFL tabs Bills for Week 1 showcase game in Orchard Park playoff rematch
The NFL will showcase the Buffalo Bills in a prominent time slot during its opening weekend.
In what will be the final season opener in Highmark Stadium's 53-year history, the Bills will kick off their 2025 slate by hosting the Baltimore Ravens for NBC's Sunday Night Football on September 7 at 8:20 pm ET.
The other featured Week 1 primetime matchups are headlined by the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and an old-time NFC North battle. The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sepetmber 4. The Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Friday in a YouTube exclusive. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will close out the week on Monday Night Football.
Buffalo's Week 1 home opener will be one of five primetime games on the schedule. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. They'll return to Sunday Night Football at home against the New England Patriots in Week 5.
On the road, Buffalo has a Week 6 appearance against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football and a visit to the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football in Week 12.
NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North hinted that the Bills would indeed appear frequently in premium time slots throughout the season.
"I think that's a team we're going to rely on really from Week 1 through Week 18," said North while appearing on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast earlier this offseason.
As for why this particular Bills-Ravens matchup for the Sunday night opener, it was likely too good to pass up a highly-anticipated battle between contenders led by MVP hopefuls. Bluntly speaking, when it comes to storylines, this one will provide enough to talk about between now and opening night.
It'll be a return trip to Highmark Stadium for the Ravens, who fell, 27-25, in the AFC Divisional Round this past January. Meanwhile, Baltimore manhandled the Bills early in the regular season at home on Sunday Night Football.
There's also the factor that Bills' quarterback Josh Allen won a razor thin race for NFL MVP over Baltimore field general Lamar Jackson, who earned the award in 2019 and 2023.
It's likely to be a playoff feel in Week 1 at Highmark Stadium and America's eyes will be on Orchard Park.
