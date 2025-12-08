Where do Bills stand in AFC postseason seeding after Sunday's win?

The Buffalo Bills had an emphatic 39-34 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to get them to 9-4 on the NFL season, and other results around the league on Sunday unraveled favorably for Buffalo.

Here is where the Bills stand in the AFC playoff picture after Sunday's Week 14 results:

Division Leaders

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Denver now holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Denver Broncos (11-2) - Defeated Raiders 24-17

2. New England Patriots (11-2) - Bye week

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) - Defeated Colts 36-19

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) - Defeated Ravens 27-22

Wild Cards

Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34, and now hold the top wild-card position in the AFC. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Buffalo Bills (9-4) - Defeated Bengals 39-34

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) - vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football

7. Houston Texans (8-5) - Defeated Chiefs 20-10

In the Hunt

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the Colts' 36-19 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-5) - Lost to Jaguars 36-19

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-7) - Lost to Steelers 27-22

10. Miami Dolphins (6-7) - Defeated Jets 34-10

11. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) - Lost to Texans 20-10

12. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9) - Lost to Bills 39-34

The Bills saw threats like the Colts, Ravens and Chiefs face massive setbacks in their quests to challenge Buffalo to make it into the seven-team AFC playoff field.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, the Ravens let Aaron Rodgers and a Steelers offense that the Bills completely stuffed the week prior do anything they wanted through the air, and the Chiefs saw their run of nine straight AFC West titles come to an end in the wake of Patrick Mahomes's worst game ever.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a pass for a first down during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025 | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That doesn't mean the challenges are over for the Bills yet. Next looms a game that could decide if their streak of divisional titles comes to an end. The Patriots, who beat Buffalo back in Week 5, clinch the AFC East with a win via a season-series sweep and snap Buffalo's streak of five straight division titles.

However, maintaining footing in the playoff race overall may be more critical for the Bills at this point. For now, though, their fans have to be pleased with Sunday's results around the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the fourth quarter against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

