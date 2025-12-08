Where do Bills stand in AFC postseason seeding after Sunday's win?
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills had an emphatic 39-34 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to get them to 9-4 on the NFL season, and other results around the league on Sunday unraveled favorably for Buffalo.
Here is where the Bills stand in the AFC playoff picture after Sunday's Week 14 results:
Division Leaders
1. Denver Broncos (11-2) - Defeated Raiders 24-17
2. New England Patriots (11-2) - Bye week
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) - Defeated Colts 36-19
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) - Defeated Ravens 27-22
Wild Cards
MORE: Christian Benford’s recent play reveals Brandon Beane’s contract magic
5. Buffalo Bills (9-4) - Defeated Bengals 39-34
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) - vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football
7. Houston Texans (8-5) - Defeated Chiefs 20-10
In the Hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts (8-5) - Lost to Jaguars 36-19
9. Baltimore Ravens (6-7) - Lost to Steelers 27-22
10. Miami Dolphins (6-7) - Defeated Jets 34-10
11. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) - Lost to Texans 20-10
12. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9) - Lost to Bills 39-34
The Bills saw threats like the Colts, Ravens and Chiefs face massive setbacks in their quests to challenge Buffalo to make it into the seven-team AFC playoff field.
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, the Ravens let Aaron Rodgers and a Steelers offense that the Bills completely stuffed the week prior do anything they wanted through the air, and the Chiefs saw their run of nine straight AFC West titles come to an end in the wake of Patrick Mahomes's worst game ever.
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills' defensive hero makes history with game-changing play vs. Bengals
That doesn't mean the challenges are over for the Bills yet. Next looms a game that could decide if their streak of divisional titles comes to an end. The Patriots, who beat Buffalo back in Week 5, clinch the AFC East with a win via a season-series sweep and snap Buffalo's streak of five straight division titles.
However, maintaining footing in the playoff race overall may be more critical for the Bills at this point. For now, though, their fans have to be pleased with Sunday's results around the NFL.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003