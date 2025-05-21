Bills predicted to draft 19-TD wide receiver if Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer fail
The wide receiver position has been a hot topic of conversation around the Buffalo Bills this offseason, as the Bills needed to add more help to the group following 2024.
Since then, the Bills lost Amari Cooper but added Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency. The hope is that 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman will take a step forward in 2025, also.
While there is promise in that group, the only proven commodity in the wide receivers room is Khalil Shakir. If Palmer and Coleman don't work out, Buffalo could look to the 2026 NFL draft for a replacement.
That scenario recently played out in the 2026 NFL mock draft from Walter Cherepinsky of Walter Football, who has the Bills taking Clemson wideout Antonio Williams at No. 24 overall.
"Here’s another receiver for the Bills in case their current group doesn’t perform well," he wrote. "Antonio Williams has excellent play-making ability and quality route-running skills."
Williams had a breakout showing with Clemson in 2024, with the 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver tallying career-highs with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also showed he can be a Swiss Army knife with seven carries for 101 yards and a score.
Over three years at Clemson, Williams has totaled 1,732 receiving yards, 109 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns (one passing).
Williams doesn't have the biggest frame, but he has shown he can operate in the slot and out wide. He's already an impressive route-runner and would bring plenty of speed with him to Buffalo.
The Bills using this high of a draft pick on a wide receiver would mean that both Coleman and Palmer fall flat on their face. That, unfortunately, remains a possibility, as Coleman isn't proven and Palmer has never been a major target in an offense.
