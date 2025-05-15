Bills lose spot starter to Jaguars, will rely on fifth-round rookie tight end
The Jacksonville Jaguars' latest signing has all but cemented the Buffalo Bills' plans at tight end.
With Quintin Morris landing a one-year free-agent contract from the Jaguars,according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Bills appear to be all in on fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes as their Week 1 TE3.
Morris, who held down the Bills' third tight end spot the last three seasons, entered the offseason as a restricted free agent. He initially joined the Bills in 2022 after going undrafted out of Bowling Green.
While the Jaguars have yet to officially announce the Morris signing, they released tight end Patrick Murtagh on Thursday morning, presumably to make room for their new addition.
Buffalo hinted that it was ready to move on from Morris in March when it declined the $3.26 million RFA tender, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. He reportedly visited with the Detroit Lions, but remained unsigned through the starts of OTAs.
Morris played 45 games for the Bills over three years. The core special teamer was active for 16 regular season contests in 2024, making three starts at tight end. He caught one touchdown pass in each of his first three NFL seasons.
Buffalo will need to find a replacement for the 912 special teams snaps that Morris recorded in a Bills' uniform. While he'll certainly he expected to contribute in run-blocking situations as a tight end, Hawes will likely be asked to contribute on fourth downs, too.
The 6-foot-5 Hawes, who finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech after twice earning All-Ivy League honors for Yale, was arguably the top blocking tight end in the entire 2025 draft class.
"Of the ones I saw, which was a good amount, I think he was the best blocking tight end that I watched. He's not necessarily a receiver, but they're not drafting him to do that," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell during an appearance on One Bills Live.
Meanwhile, general manager Brandon Beane isn't dismissing the No. 173 overall pick's potential to contribute in the passing game as well.
"Is he going to be a mismatch man to man? No, but he's got feel, he's got size, he's got length, he's got good hands, catches the ball great, understands the game very well, which you would probably think going to Ivy League and going to Georgia Tech," said Beane.
Hawes, who made 16 receptions for 195 yards in 12 games for Georgia Tech, reportedly looked sharp catching the football during Bills' rookie minicamp.
