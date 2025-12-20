Bills take big gamble with first pick in 2026 3-round NFL mock draft

The Buffalo Bills are closing in on the New England Patriots in the AFC East, but even with their late-season surge, their offense has one major flaw. With Keon Coleman failing to develop into a No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills still don't have a game-changing wideout, which is the focus in our latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Buffalo will be picking near the end of the first round, which will limit their options when it comes to landing a dynamic wideout. Most of the big-name playmakers will be off the board, but there's still a chance they can land a home run, but there will be risks.

Despite injury concerns, Buffalo rolls the dice on a big-bodied wideout in Round 1 before turning their attention to defense in this 3-round mock.

Round 1, pick 24: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Louisville's Chris Bell makes Virginia's Kam Robinson miss and scores a touchdown.

In need of help at wide receiver, the Bills go for a home run with their first pick, although there's a caveat. Chris Bell offers prototypical size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, while offering explosive speed and reliable hands. The problem is that his career ended with a torn ACL in November.

That puts the start of his rookie season in doubt, and will prevent Bell from showing off his athleticism during the lead up to the NFL draft. That could help the Bills, who land a player capable of developing into the best receiver in this class.

Round 2, Pick 56: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. celebrates in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium.

With their second pick in this mock, the Bills add some more strength on the defensive line with Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. After three years as a rotational player, Jackson broke out in 2025 with 6.5 sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Jackson is an ideal fit for Buffalo, who likes powerful defensive ends capable of holding up against the run and the pass.

Round 3, Pick 88: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers.

Undersized at 5-foot-10 and 227 pounds, Taurean York will be overlooked by some teams that place too much emphasis on measurables. That won't be the case with the Bills, who will be focused on his playmaking ability.

York is capable in pass coverage and can make plays behind the line of scrimmage, with 24.5 tackles for loss in three years. The Bills need to improve their talent at linebacker, and York does exactly that.

