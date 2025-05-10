Bills claim former Oregon starting DT off waivers from Giants
The Buffalo Bills have added more beef to their 90-man roster, making a successful waiver claim on a former New York Giants' defensive tackle.
The Bills officially claimed second-year player Casey Rogers, who was initially signed by the Giants after going undrafted in 2024. The Giants waived Rogers on Thursday and he landed with Buffalo on Friday.
The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, who appeared in two regular season games as a rookie, is listed at 305 pounds. He joins a position competition with two rookie draft picks from Southeastern Conference programs. The Bills selected South Carolina's TJ Sanders at No. 41 overall and Kentucky's Deone Walker with the No. 109 pick. The latter is a massive physical specimen who stands over 6' 7" tall.
The 26-year-old Rogers didn't make the Giants' roster cutdown last summer, but wound up on the team's practice squad. New York signed him to active roster for two weeks in December before finishing out the regular season back on the practice squad.
Rogers appeared in Weeks 14 and 15 going up against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. He totaled 33 defensive snaps and nine special teams reps over the two games. The tall defensive tackle was credited with a blocked field goal in his NFL debut against the Saints.
After 19 appearances for Nebraska, Rogers spent his last two collegiate seasons with Oregon. He played 27 consecutive games for the Ducks.
Bills Defensive Tackles
DaQuan Jones
Ed Oliver
Larry Ogunjobi
DeWayne Carter
Zion Logue
TJ Sanders (rookie)
Deone Walker (rookie)
Devin Brandt-Epps (rookie UDFA)
Casey Rogers
