Bills Central

Bills claim former Oregon starting DT off waivers from Giants

The Buffalo Bills added another defensive tackle to their 90-man roster as the result of a successful waiver claim

Ralph Ventre

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) tackles New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) with help from a host of teammates during the first half at MetLife Stadium
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) tackles New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) with help from a host of teammates during the first half at MetLife Stadium / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have added more beef to their 90-man roster, making a successful waiver claim on a former New York Giants' defensive tackle.

The Bills officially claimed second-year player Casey Rogers, who was initially signed by the Giants after going undrafted in 2024. The Giants waived Rogers on Thursday and he landed with Buffalo on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, who appeared in two regular season games as a rookie, is listed at 305 pounds. He joins a position competition with two rookie draft picks from Southeastern Conference programs. The Bills selected South Carolina's TJ Sanders at No. 41 overall and Kentucky's Deone Walker with the No. 109 pick. The latter is a massive physical specimen who stands over 6' 7" tall.

Casey Rogers (91) warms u
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old Rogers didn't make the Giants' roster cutdown last summer, but wound up on the team's practice squad. New York signed him to active roster for two weeks in December before finishing out the regular season back on the practice squad.

RELATED: Bills' complete rookie minicamp roster with 12 UDFAs and 26 tryout players

Rogers appeared in Weeks 14 and 15 going up against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. He totaled 33 defensive snaps and nine special teams reps over the two games. The tall defensive tackle was credited with a blocked field goal in his NFL debut against the Saints.

After 19 appearances for Nebraska, Rogers spent his last two collegiate seasons with Oregon. He played 27 consecutive games for the Ducks.

Casey Rogers
Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers stops Washington State running back Nakia Watson as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bills Defensive Tackles

DaQuan Jones

Ed Oliver

Larry Ogunjobi

DeWayne Carter

Zion Logue

TJ Sanders (rookie)

Deone Walker (rookie)

Devin Brandt-Epps (rookie UDFA)

Casey Rogers

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News