Bills add to WR competition, sign ex-Patriots' reserve after Raiders' release
The more, the merrier?
Apparently, the Buffalo Bills believe in strength in numbers when it comes to their wide receivers' competition.
With four presumed roster locks (Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel), the Bills have at least one WR spot open, and, potentially, two if someone can prove one's self valuable enough to make the team keep a sixth player at the position.
After the NFL Draft and subsequent free-agent signings, the Bills had nine candidates on the 90-man roster, including former second-round draft picks KJ Hamler and Elijah Moore, for the WR5 role. Now, they've added a tenth man to the mix.
The Bills agreed to terms with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Monday, according to Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson. After the Las Vegas Raiders released Wilkerson one week ago, Wilson reported, on May 14, that Buffalo hosted a workout for the free agent.
The 28-year-old Wilkerson has played regular season games for both the Raiders and New England Patriots since being signed as an undrafted rookie by the Tennessee Titans in 2020. After falling victim to Titans' cutdown day, Wilkerson landed with the Patriots and eventually made his NFL debut against the New York Jets on November 9, 2020.
Wilkerson was active for three games during the Patriots' 2021 campaign. He earned a start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, finishing with four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
After spending the 2022 season on Injured Reserve, the Patriots waived Wilkerson. The Raiders picked him up during 2023 OTAs, playing him five games over two seasons which included multiple practice squad stints.
In nine career games, Wilkerson has six receptions for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. He has totaled 186 snaps with 30 coming on special teams.
Bills' WR5 Candidates
KJ Hamler
Tyrell Shavers
Jalen Virgil
Elijah Moore
Laviska Shenault
Kristian Wilkerson
Kaden Prather (rookie)
Hal Presley (rookie UDFA)
Kelly Akharaiyi (rookie UDFA)
Stephen Gosnell (rookie UDFA)
