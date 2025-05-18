NFL MVP starts as two-man race with 2024 winner Josh Allen at forefront
Both quarterbacks are in their athletic prime, ready for another season under the Year 30 mark.
Barring something unforeseen, the rivalry between Buffalo Bills' field general Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens' dual threat Lamar Jackson is just getting started.
Last season, Allen, who turns 29 years old on May 21, edged out Jackson, who turned 28 this past January, for the NFL MVP award in one of the closest races imaginable. The Bills' QB1secured 27 of 50 first-place votes with the remaining 23 going to Jackson, a two-time MVP recipient (2019, 2023). With voters ranking their top-five choices, Allen totaled 383 points to Jackson's 362.
While Jackson had gaudier cumulative statistics, Allen led the Bills to 13 wins without a true No. 1 wide receiver or the help of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Despite playing more than 100 fewer offensive snaps than Jackson, Allen became the only man in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
Considering the aforementioned details, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Allen and Jackson are currently co-favorites for the 2025 NFL MVP honors. DraftKings Sportsbook lists both players at the top of the board with +550 odds (11-to-2).
After the two early leaders, Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow checks in next at +650 (13-to-2) to win his first MVP award. Kansas City Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, is the fourth player listed at +700 (7-to-1).
Allen and the Bills are slated to face all three A list quarterbacks at some point during the regular season. In fact, the two co-favorites will kick it off Week 1 on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. After opening against the Ravens, Buffalo won't see the Chiefs or Bengals until after the Week 7 bye. The Bills host Kansas City (CBS) on November 2 and Cincinnati (FOX) on December 7, both in featured 4:25 pm ET time slots.
Buffalo played both Baltimore and Kansas City twice last season, splitting with each team. The Bills avenged a regular season blowout loss by topping the Ravens, 27-25, in the AFC Divisional Round. After beating the Chiefs on a regular season home meeting, the Bills lost on the road, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game.
NFC East quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts are fifth and sixth, respectively, on the odds board. Washington Commanders' reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year carries +750 odds (15-to-2) to win the MVP in his second pro season. Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts stands at +1700 (17-to-1). The 10 players with the lowest opening odds are all quarterbacks.
DraftKings NFL MVP favorites
Josh Allen (BUF) +550
Lamar Jackson (BAL) +550
Joe Burrow (CIN) +650
Patrick Mahomet (KC)+700
Jayden Daniels (WAS) +750
Jalen Hurts (PHL) +1700
Justin Herbert (LAC) +1800
CJ Stroud (HOU) +2500
Baker Mayfield (TB) +2500
Jordan Love (GB) +2500
