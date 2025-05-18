Bills Central

NFL MVP starts as two-man race with 2024 winner Josh Allen at forefront

Early odds hints that the Buffalo Bills' quarterback has a great chance to repeat his 2024 performance

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Both quarterbacks are in their athletic prime, ready for another season under the Year 30 mark.

Barring something unforeseen, the rivalry between Buffalo Bills' field general Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens' dual threat Lamar Jackson is just getting started.

Last season, Allen, who turns 29 years old on May 21, edged out Jackson, who turned 28 this past January, for the NFL MVP award in one of the closest races imaginable. The Bills' QB1secured 27 of 50 first-place votes with the remaining 23 going to Jackson, a two-time MVP recipient (2019, 2023). With voters ranking their top-five choices, Allen totaled 383 points to Jackson's 362.

While Jackson had gaudier cumulative statistics, Allen led the Bills to 13 wins without a true No. 1 wide receiver or the help of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Despite playing more than 100 fewer offensive snaps than Jackson, Allen became the only man in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.

Considering the aforementioned details, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Allen and Jackson are currently co-favorites for the 2025 NFL MVP honors. DraftKings Sportsbook lists both players at the top of the board with +550 odds (11-to-2).

Josh Allen (17)
Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After the two early leaders, Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow checks in next at +650 (13-to-2) to win his first MVP award. Kansas City Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, is the fourth player listed at +700 (7-to-1).

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' OTAs move into Phase 2 without any Josh Allen sightings

Allen and the Bills are slated to face all three A list quarterbacks at some point during the regular season. In fact, the two co-favorites will kick it off Week 1 on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. After opening against the Ravens, Buffalo won't see the Chiefs or Bengals until after the Week 7 bye. The Bills host Kansas City (CBS) on November 2 and Cincinnati (FOX) on December 7, both in featured 4:25 pm ET time slots.

Buffalo played both Baltimore and Kansas City twice last season, splitting with each team. The Bills avenged a regular season blowout loss by topping the Ravens, 27-25, in the AFC Divisional Round. After beating the Chiefs on a regular season home meeting, the Bills lost on the road, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game.

NFC East quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts are fifth and sixth, respectively, on the odds board. Washington Commanders' reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year carries +750 odds (15-to-2) to win the MVP in his second pro season. Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts stands at +1700 (17-to-1). The 10 players with the lowest opening odds are all quarterbacks.

Greg Rousseau
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau gets in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s face almost tackling him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DraftKings NFL MVP favorites

Josh Allen (BUF) +550

Lamar Jackson (BAL) +550

Joe Burrow (CIN) +650

Patrick Mahomet (KC)+700

Jayden Daniels (WAS) +750

Jalen Hurts (PHL) +1700

Justin Herbert (LAC) +1800

CJ Stroud (HOU) +2500

Baker Mayfield (TB) +2500

Jordan Love (GB) +2500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News