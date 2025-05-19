'There's a lot to love' about Bills' non-primetime mid-season CBS game
If NFL broadcast partners are indeed permitted to "protect" a handful of games annually, then there was no chance of this matchup landing in any other time slot.
In what will be the 10th head-to-head meeting between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 2 at 4:25 pm ET, and CBS will carry the action live from Orchard Park.
"I think it's actually, maybe, six in a row, and seven of the last eight [meetings]," said CBS lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, who has been on the calls for almost every Allen-Mahomes matchup, while appearing on NFL Network's Schedule Release '25.
CBS, home to most AFC games, aired both meetings last season, showcasing two games that went down to the wire. The Bills topped the Chiefs, 30-21, in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium. Then, in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs pulled out a 32-29 win at Arrowhead Stadium.
"You think of the epic matchups, most recently the AFC Championship Game, but last year in the regular season. That's the game where Josh broke free on a 4th-and-2 and they went for it, from 27 yards out and he ran it all the way in, bounding off defenders and won the game up in Buffalo in the regular season," said Nantz. "The epic divisional playoff game a few years ago. The 42-36 shootout in overtime, which really changed the overtime rules for the postseason. So, yea, there's a lot to love about that."
After listening to Nantz gleam about the assignment, it appears as if CBS covets this matchup and the viewership it brings, especially in the 4:25 pm ET time slot.
RELATED: NFL tabs Bills for Week 1 showcase game in Orchard Park playoff rematch
"The truth is, that 425 Eastern Time Window, it's still our most watched window," said NFL VP for Broadcast Planning Mike North.
The Bills will be featured in the widely-viewed late-afternoon window thrice more following the Week 9 battle against the Chiefs. They'll visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 4:25 pm ET kickoff in Week 13 on CBS. Then, Buffalo will make two appearances as the host of America's Game of the Week on FOX. The Cincinnati Bengals visit in Week 14 followed by the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
"I don't believe as I sit here today, I'll have to check to remind myself, but I don't think anybody's got more 425 games than the Bills," said North.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —