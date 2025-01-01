Bills Central

Bills stadium gets a new years update

The brand new Bills stadium gets a major one year update right at the start of 2025.

Kevin Massare

The finished Bills stadium
The finished Bills stadium / Populous rendering
The Buffalo Bills just released a brand new time-lapse of the new stadium. The progress has been outstanding and will be available for kickoff in 2026. As we can see from the Bills' official site, the entire upper deck with cover has been nearly completed.

One of the biggest additions to the new stadium will be the heated canopies above the stadium. This will help melt the snow and keep the shoveling to a minimum inside the stadium. The days of needing snow shovelers at the stadium will no longer be required.

As the New Year rings in, we can remember all that Highmark Stadium (Ralph Wilson Stadium) has done for the Western, NY community. Ralph Wilson certinally made all of this possible by giving the city of Buffalo a shot and Terry Pegula by investing in the Buffalo community.

Bills, Terry Pegula
Bills owner Terry Pegula / Credit: Jamie Germano

As always, you can check out the live stream of the Bills stadium right here:

Kevin Massare
KEVIN MASSARE

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.

