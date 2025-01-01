Bills stadium gets a new years update
The Buffalo Bills just released a brand new time-lapse of the new stadium. The progress has been outstanding and will be available for kickoff in 2026. As we can see from the Bills' official site, the entire upper deck with cover has been nearly completed.
One of the biggest additions to the new stadium will be the heated canopies above the stadium. This will help melt the snow and keep the shoveling to a minimum inside the stadium. The days of needing snow shovelers at the stadium will no longer be required.
As the New Year rings in, we can remember all that Highmark Stadium (Ralph Wilson Stadium) has done for the Western, NY community. Ralph Wilson certinally made all of this possible by giving the city of Buffalo a shot and Terry Pegula by investing in the Buffalo community.
As always, you can check out the live stream of the Bills stadium right here: