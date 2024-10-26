Bills WR Amari Cooper ready for an expanded role: 'I think that's why they traded for me'
When Amari Cooper got traded to the Buffalo Bills less than a week before their next game, it was expected the learning curve would result in limited snaps. Even so, the new Bills WR1 made an immediate impact with his new team. On just 19 snaps, Cooper tallied 4 catches, 66 yards, and a touchdown in the Bills 34-10 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans.
The Bills offense suffered its familiar slow start, and after a dropped pass on Cooper's first target and Josh Allen's first pass attempt, WR Amari Cooper didn't see any more targets until the 3rd quarter. The next time his quarterback looked his way, however, the veteran WR didn't squander the opportunity - a 12 yard touchdown catch to put the Bills ahead. It was a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the game. Cooper followed up his touchdown catch with important receptions of 19 yards, 27 yards, and 8 yards during the 2nd half.
With a full Bills' practice week under his belt, Amari Cooper is hungry for more. opportunities. "Yeah, of course. I mean, I think that's why they traded for me, definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities," Cooper said on Thursday, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "I'm ready to pounce on it."
Getzenberg also reported that the wide receiver has been spending additional time with QB Josh Allen in an effort to continue learning the offensive playbook. "Just hearing it more, seeing the plays more," said Cooper. "That's pretty much it, doing that, obviously communicating with Josh, everybody else." When Josh Allen was asked about the importance of getting a full week's worth of practice in with his new wide receiver, he talked about learning each other's preferences on the field.
"Trying to get as much time as possible with him, talking about little nuances in our game plan," Allen said. "Things that I like to see and vice versa. Just trying to get on the same page. But again, his professionalism is through the room. He's always working on his craft. He's easy to talk to about what he likes. I'm excited to see what we can do."
Cooper's next opportunity will come this Sunday, when the Bills travel to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
