WATCH: WR Amari Cooper scores touchdown on first catch with Bills
That’s one way to make an impact on a new fanbase.
The Buffalo Bills started the second half of their Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans off with a bang, capping off their first drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowler created separation from Tennessee defensive back Quandre Diggs in the red zone, with Josh Allen finding the veteran all alone in the endzone to put Buffalo up 14-10.
The touchdown was Cooper’s second target of the day and first catch. He dropped his first target, a third-down try along the sideline early in the first quarter.
The Bills acquired Cooper from the Cleveland Browns last Tuesday, with whether or not he would play in Sunday’s game being a topic of discussion throughout the week. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported late in the week that Buffalo had given the wideout a “crash course” in the playbook and expected him to “hit the ground running;” he didn’t play on many snaps in the first half, but his touchdown was the impact play that the Bills needed in the third quarter, especially considering their stagnant first half in which the team had picked up just 90 yards on 20 plays. Allen completed just four passes in the first two frames.
Cooper’s debut game in Orchard Park has not even concluded, and he’s already giving the fanbase a glimpse of what they can expect throughout the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Bills Mafia could get used to this.
