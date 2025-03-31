Brandon Beane leaves door open for Bills reunion with former $100 million WR
Amari Cooper was added ahead of the trade deadline in 2024 as the Buffalo Bills sought to improve their aerial attack for the postseason.
His addition didn’t bring in the numbers expected, with Cooper recording just 20 receptions for 297 yards with two touchdowns in eight games. He wasn’t much of a factor in the playoffs either, going for 6.8 yards per catch on six receptions.
That dip in production has tremendously hurt his stock during NFL free agency. Heading into April, Cooper remains without a home and there hasn’t been much buzz around his name whatsoever.
Perhaps that could lead to the Bills and Cooper reuniting, which is something general manager Brandon Beane said he wasn’t ready to “shut the door” on just yet.
Beane did also add that he doesn’t see wide receiver as a big “need,” but is always looking for more competition. That comment, coupled with the faith he expressed in Keon Coleman, makes a reunion seem unlikely.
That said, as long as Cooper is on the market, there’s a slim chance he could make his way back to Buffalo.
