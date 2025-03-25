Ex-NFL GM goes against grain, predicts Bills draft 10-TD weapon for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC championship last season powered by an offense that scored 30.9 points per game, good for second-best in the NFL. By contrast, the Bills' defense ranked 17th in the league in total defense and gave up 32 points to the Kansas City Chiefs in that AFC championship game — the most points Kansas City had scored all season.
Mock drafts are plentiful as we approach the real NFL Draft in late April. While the vast majority of them call for the Bills to shore up their defense with their early round picks, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, former GM of the New York Jets, makes a bold call in his recent mock draft by suggesting that Buffalo select Ohio State WR, Emeka Egbuka.
"In my eyes, Egbuka has more ability than any of the Bills' current receivers -- including recently extended Khalil Shakir, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and new addition Joshua Palmer, " Tannenbaum writes, "He's a precise route runner and has outstanding hands. He actually reminds me of a young Amari Cooper... and would immediately make an impact."
While most mocks have the Bills grabbing Michigan's DT Kenneth Grant, a top-end cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas or even trading up to snag an EDGE rusher, Tannebaum's choice of Egbuka, while surprising, is not unwarranted. Buffalo OC Joe Brady did an excellent job of spreading the ball around last year and, as noted, the offense performed well. A talent like Egbuka, however, is tough to turn down -- if he's still there when Bills' GM Brandon Beane picks at #30.
Egbuka is Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions with a total of 205 catches for 2868 yards and 24 touchdowns over his four year collegiate career. In 2024, he went for 81 receptions for 1.011 yards and ten touchdowns while serving as a key component on OSU's national championship squad.
The fact that Egbuka is not necessarily a burner -- he did run a 4.42 forty out of high school but did not run at the recent NFL combine - and worked quite a bit out of the slot is one area of concern with Tannenbaum's pick. Shakir is clearly the Bills slot man of the future and with one of Egbuka comps being Jaxon Smith-Njigba it seems that Buffalo may get a better fit for their needs by shoring up a defense that can stop Patrick Mahomes.
