Bills Central

Bills Mafia top picks in NFL Draft simulator screams where fans think Buffalo needs help

In a user-based NFL mock draft simulator, Buffalo fans were loud and clear about where they think the Bills need the most help and which draft picks can make a difference for them.

Brian Letscher

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the fourth quarter of a game.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the fourth quarter of a game. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bills Mafia is no doubt one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL if not all of sports. Engaged and informed, they have no qualms about expressing their opinions when it comes to whom they think Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane should draft. Beyond opinions, data is even more compelling.

Looking at a recent mock draft put together by PFSN, comprised of data aggregated from a draft simulator used by NFL fans, it's pretty clear— based on their first three picks — where the Bills Mafia believes the team needs the most help.

ROUND 1 - 30th Pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant, Micheal Penix Jr.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

" Kenneth Grant, an explosive prospect from Michigan, combines speed, size, and power to disrupt opposing offenses. While he may not always show up on the stat sheet, Grant’s ability to occupy blockers will allow other defenders to thrive. His floor is a dominant run defender, with a high upside as a pass rusher."

ROUND 2 - 56th pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates after after scoring his second touchdown on an interception / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"The Bills’ secondary depth was exploited by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.Dane Jackson is back to partner with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but the depth behind that trio remains an issue. Maxwell Hairston set the NFL Combine alight with his speed. His tape shows it as well as his play-making skill. He could push for a starting role immediately or be a high-level backup in 2025."

Round 2 - 62nd pick: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau
Jan 20, 2025; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) in the CFP National Championship. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The defensive reinforcements continue, this time with a pass rusher for the Bills. JT Tuimoloau is an intriguing prospect with the tools and explosiveness to be a very good pass rusher. However, he has failed to unlock his full potential at times in college so there is development to be done for him to reach his potential."

RELATED: Bills 3-round NFL mock draft kicks off with surprise DE, chess piece WR

PFSN's mock draft — based off of data from users choosing for their selected team — had the Bills taking another defender, the fourth in their first four picks, going with Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia.

Based on this mock, it's crystal clear that Bills' fans have faith in Josh Allen and the offense but believe their road to Super Bowl glory goes through strengthening a defense that gave up thirty-two points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship loss.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News