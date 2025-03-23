Bills Mafia top picks in NFL Draft simulator screams where fans think Buffalo needs help
The Bills Mafia is no doubt one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL if not all of sports. Engaged and informed, they have no qualms about expressing their opinions when it comes to whom they think Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane should draft. Beyond opinions, data is even more compelling.
Looking at a recent mock draft put together by PFSN, comprised of data aggregated from a draft simulator used by NFL fans, it's pretty clear— based on their first three picks — where the Bills Mafia believes the team needs the most help.
ROUND 1 - 30th Pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
" Kenneth Grant, an explosive prospect from Michigan, combines speed, size, and power to disrupt opposing offenses. While he may not always show up on the stat sheet, Grant’s ability to occupy blockers will allow other defenders to thrive. His floor is a dominant run defender, with a high upside as a pass rusher."
ROUND 2 - 56th pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
"The Bills’ secondary depth was exploited by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.Dane Jackson is back to partner with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but the depth behind that trio remains an issue. Maxwell Hairston set the NFL Combine alight with his speed. His tape shows it as well as his play-making skill. He could push for a starting role immediately or be a high-level backup in 2025."
Round 2 - 62nd pick: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
"The defensive reinforcements continue, this time with a pass rusher for the Bills. JT Tuimoloau is an intriguing prospect with the tools and explosiveness to be a very good pass rusher. However, he has failed to unlock his full potential at times in college so there is development to be done for him to reach his potential."
PFSN's mock draft — based off of data from users choosing for their selected team — had the Bills taking another defender, the fourth in their first four picks, going with Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia.
Based on this mock, it's crystal clear that Bills' fans have faith in Josh Allen and the offense but believe their road to Super Bowl glory goes through strengthening a defense that gave up thirty-two points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship loss.
