3 positions Buffalo Bills should still address in free agency
The Buffalo Bills have reached the playoffs six straight years, and have yet to get back to the “Big Game.” It’s now been more than 30 years since the franchise made the last of their record four consecutive Super Bowl appearances—albeit without a victory.
It’s hard to ignore the fact that the team’s biggest needs remain on the defensive side of the ball. The team’s biggest issue has been how this unit has played in the postseason over the past six years. Sean McDermott club owns a 7-6 playoff record over that span, four of those losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All told, in their six postseason losses alone, Buffalo has allowed 31.3 points per game, and 415.3 total yards per contest.
Adding some more veteran players may be an issue given the team’s salary-cap status. Would general manager Brandon Beane be willing to restructure a few contracts to open up some money for a few one-year deals? Or will the team rely on adding some standouts via their 10 draft choices in April. If Beane chooses the former, here are three areas he could address.
Safety: Julian Blackmon
Only the Vikings and Steelers, both with 33 takeaways, forced more turnovers than the Bills (32) this past season. Adding another ballhawk, whose real strength is in coverage, would be an asset to a team that finished 24th in the league in aerial yards allowed in 2024. On Monday, safety Julian Blackmon was busy visiting with the Carolina Panthers, a team that could desperately use his services.
During his five-year stay with the Colts, the 2020 third-round pick from the University of Utah has 10 interceptions (1 touchdown), four fumble recoveries, and 21 passes defensed. Blackmon finished with 86 tackles, and totaled four of Indianapolis’ 25 takeaways this past season.
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley
Last week, the rival Dolphins signed linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Prior to joining the Saints in 2024, he spent four seasons with the Chiefs and was a part of two Super Bowl title teams. Now the Bills could turn their attention to a 10-year defender who comes off an injury-shortened year, but could still be a contributor to a unit that could gave up 115.5 yards per game rushing during the regular season, and 130.0 yards per outing during their three-game playoff run.
Veteran defender C.J. Mosley, released by the Jets this offseason, played in only four games this past season, but from 2021-23, he amassed more than 150 tackles in each of those seasons with the Green and White.
Defensive End: DeMarcus Walker
What ranks as the bigger surprise? The fact that the Chicago Bears let go of veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker after a solid season, of that no team has scooped him up to date? The eight-year pro has played for four different teams, and spent the past two years in the Windy City. He did not miss a game with the Bears, and in 2024 was a 17-game starter.
Walker finished with 47 tackles, and totaled 3.5 sacks for the second straight year. It’s been an offseason in which Beane addressed the front-seven by signing Joey Bosa (Chargers), Larry Ogunjobi (Steelers), and Michael Hoecht (Rams). However, the latter two defenders will serve six-game suspensions to start the ’25 season.
