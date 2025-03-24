Bills Central

Buffalo Bills predicted to trade up, steal monster EDGE rusher from Lions and Ravens

In a new mock draft, Bills GM Brandon Beane is predicted to leap ahead of some powerful rivals in order to solidify Buffalo's pass rush beyond Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau.

Brian Letscher

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane reacts during the game.
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane reacts during the game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has put some work in on strengthening the team's
pass rush this offseason, signing in-house fourth-year DE Greg Rousseau to a generous extension while also bringing in aging ex-Charger Pro Bowler Joey Bosa on a one-year free agent deal that hasn't exactly had anyone feeling like the Bills are going to be improve too much on their middling 39 sacks in 2024.

That's seemingly precisely why a recent mock draft has Beane and the Bills making a strong draft day move, trading their 30th and 109th picks to the Los Angeles Rams in order to move up four spots for the Rams' Round 1 pick at No. 26. The move will leap frog them ahead of other teams also in need of EDGE rush help, allowing the Bills to snag the college football sack leader, Mike Green, out of Marshall.

"The Bills get ahead of the Ravens and Lions in pursuit of edge-rusher help," wrote The Athletic's Ben Standig, "Free-agent signing Joey Bosa is Greg Rousseau’s tag-team partner for 2025, while Green, last season’s FBS leader with 17 sacks, adjusts going from the Thundering Herd to the NFL..."

Mike Green
Sep 7, 2024; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A transfer from Virginia, Green started for Marshall for two seasons. At 6'3", 251 pounds, the explosive Green rode those 17 sacks to the First Team All-America and the Sunbelt Player of the Year. Pro Football Focus notes that Green had an astronomical 91.4% pass-rush-win-rate in 2024 that resulted in 59 total pressures. While there were some concerns about competition faced at Marshall, Green seems to have put those to rest by dominating some the country's best tackles at the Senior Bowl. Green did not participate at the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury.

Beane may have tried to go after other EDGE rushers in free agency but the Bills weren't exactly flush with cap space. The 2025 NFL draft is the next opportunity to go all-in on a position that Buffalo needs to thrive if they expect to make to put the pressure on Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson needed to make it to the Super Bowl.

Mike Green
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (DL49) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

