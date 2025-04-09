Bills Central

Bills' GM Brandon Beane reveals Josh Allen's Next Gen Stats awareness

Bills general manager Brandon Beane appeared on the This Is Football show as he shared a hilarious story of Josh Allen using his Next Gen Stats to his advantage

One thing all athletes do without saying out loud is tracking their stats as to whether they're in line to collect that big bonus or break that record.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen uses his stats to win arguments over his general manager Brandon Beane.

On Tuesday, Beane appeared on ESPN's This Is Football show with Kevin Clark, discussing Josh Allen and his development. Beane praised the NFL MVP for his decision-making skills in taking extra hits and turnovers.

Beane shared a story about how Allen made a 52-yard completion to Khalil Shakir in last season's 35-10 loss on the road against the Baltimore Ravens that Beane initially thought he shouldn't have thrown it.

"He's hanging off the sidelines. We're down by 11 I think. He's hanging and throws it 40-something yards down the field to Khalil Shakir. I mean he got hit and got knocked into the bench basically and somehow completed the ball to Shakir. I mean we didn't come back in the game, but it gave us a chance to come back."

After Clark brought up the Next Gen Stats analysis that claimed the pass was the closest to the sidelines in NFL history, Beane hilariously shared that Allen was well aware of that.

"He's one to talk because I've told him sometimes, 'Josh, throw the football away before you even have to take that hit,' and he's like 'yeah but have you seen my completion percentage from within one yard of the sidelines. It's almost like something he wants to brag about, so he knows deep down, but he still wants to needle me back about it."

Allen proved himself on that singular play, which earned him the NFL MVP in 2024. He finished with 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, and 40 touchdowns on the season.

It might have been the last time Beane questioned his quarterback's decisions and lets him play his game.

