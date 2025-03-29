NFL color analyst predicts Bills draft Rasul Douglas successor with 'terrific skill set'
The Buffalo Bills have yet to reach an agreement with free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, and it's looking like there will be a new face starting opposite Christian Benford in the team's 2025 secondary.
It could be former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson, who returned to the Bills after being released by the Carolina Panthers, but it may be even more likely to be a first-round rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS color commentator Charles Davis, who is the network's No. 2 analyst behind Tony Romo, put out a fresh Round 1 mock draft that linked a hard-hitting Southeastern Conference cornerback to the Bills at No. 30 overall. Falling to Buffalo, Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston is the third CB off board not including two-way player Travis Hunter, who went to the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall, in the Davis simulation.
Notably, the Bills passed up the chance to take South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who lasted until No. 32 overall in this scenario.
"Bills Mafia greets Mad Max! He brings plenty of charisma and a terrific skill set at cornerback that is needed in Western New York. I’d keep an eye on Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku here, too," said Davis.
Hairston, a two-year starter, was a UK captain in 2024. He missed five games due to injury, but still managed to earn All-SEC Second Team honors. The 5-foot-11 prospect tested remarkably well at the NFL Combine. Hairston topped all CB participants in the 40-yard dash (4.28) and was one-half inch shy of the top vertical jump (39.5").
In addition to cornerback, the Bills likely have an interest in wide receivers and interior defensive linemen in this draft class. Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka went to the Washington Commanders, one slot in front of the Bills' Round 1 selection. Texas WR Matthew Golden, who has been mocked to the Bills on occasion, landed with the Los Angeles Chargers as the No. 22 overall pick.
As for the big bodies, the top-tier prospects were all gone after 23 selections. Michigan's Mason Graham was the first off the board, going to at No. 8 overall. Fellow UM defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was plucked by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 17. Oregon's Derrick Harmon was the No. 23 overall pick, going to the Green Bay Packers.
